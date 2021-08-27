-$0.08 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOV.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

