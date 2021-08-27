$0.14 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

RYN traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after buying an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

