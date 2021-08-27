-$0.16 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

