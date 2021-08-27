$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,177. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

