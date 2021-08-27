-$0.28 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

