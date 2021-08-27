$0.30 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.40. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. 339,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 798,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.