$0.30 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.40. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. 339,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 798,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.