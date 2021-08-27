$0.34 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

ACC stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

