$0.34 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

ACC stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

