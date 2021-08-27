$0.34 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

BDN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 65,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,585. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 259,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 338,070.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,684.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 173,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

