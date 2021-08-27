$0.37 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

