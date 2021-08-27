$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

NYSE TRI opened at $114.26 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

