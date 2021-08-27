$0.44 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.93 on Friday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.