$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

MPAA opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

