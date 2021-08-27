$0.45 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.37. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

