-$0.48 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.45). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. WBB Securities increased their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $968.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

