$0.51 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

