$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

ARES traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

