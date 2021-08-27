$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

