$0.78 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

