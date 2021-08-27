$0.97 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Hologic posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

