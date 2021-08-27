0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $691,828.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

