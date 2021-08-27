0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $691,828.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.
About 0xBitcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin
