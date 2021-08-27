0xcert Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,312.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $847,875.47 and $80,312.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00755505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00100714 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

