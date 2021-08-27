$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 679,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 338,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 90,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 59,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

