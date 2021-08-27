$1.32 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.