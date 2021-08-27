$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

AXL stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

