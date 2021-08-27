$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

FCN stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

