$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

