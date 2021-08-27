$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 362,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,121. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.