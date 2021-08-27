$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.37 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.