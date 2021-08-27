$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.37 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

