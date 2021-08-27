$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

