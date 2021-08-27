109,258 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 8.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of USEP opened at $28.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15.

