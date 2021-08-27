11,000 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $206.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $206.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

