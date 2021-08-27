111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.06. 111 shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 3,359 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 111 by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 706,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 111 by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 386,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 111 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

