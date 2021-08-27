11,122 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Coastal Investment Management L.P.

Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Okta accounts for 4.4% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 83.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 41.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

OKTA opened at $262.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

