$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $469.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.37 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $542.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CVBF opened at $19.94 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.