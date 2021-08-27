$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $469.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.37 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $542.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CVBF opened at $19.94 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

