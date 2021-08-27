12,300 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. 76,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,648. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

