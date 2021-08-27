143,788 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,631,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $635.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.93, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

