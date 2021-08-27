$147.65 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $147.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $555.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Shares of OLED opened at $204.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.