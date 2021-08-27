153,942 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 153,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.