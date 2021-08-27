15,751 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,093,000.

TLT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.46. 15,329,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,707,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

