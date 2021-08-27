1,643,054 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,643,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,578,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

