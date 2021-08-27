$165.90 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $165.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $171.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $221.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $677.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

