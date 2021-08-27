1,701,827 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,701,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,631,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

