176,478 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,080,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

SPGI stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $438.30. The company had a trading volume of 838,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

