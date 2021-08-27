17,948 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,470. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

