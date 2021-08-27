$18.96 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $18.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.34 million to $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

