$195.73 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $195.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $787.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $792.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $873.62 million, with estimates ranging from $859.22 million to $901.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.65. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.