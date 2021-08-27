1World Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $7,657.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

