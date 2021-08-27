$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.91. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

