22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 7.5%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 63,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,478,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XXII shares. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $641.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.81.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Summit X LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

