$245.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $245.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in US Ecology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in US Ecology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

